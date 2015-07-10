FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls 780,000 SUVs for possible lift gate issue
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

GM recalls 780,000 SUVs for possible lift gate issue - AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling nearly 780,000 crossover SUVs, mainly in North America, because their rear power lift gates can suddenly fall and hit people, the Associated Press reported.

The recall covers the Buick Enclave from model years 2008-2012, the Chevrolet Traverse from 2009-2012, the GMC Acadia from 2007-2012 and Saturn Outlook from 2007-2010, the AP said. (apne.ws/1RokDmy)

Dirt can get into the gas struts that hold up the gate, causing them to wear and fail, the AP cited GM as saying in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

The company has 56 reports of injuries, the AP said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
