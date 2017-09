Oct 27 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it is recalling about 1.3 million of its older model cars in the United States to fix oil leakages that pose a fire hazard.

GM said in certain 1997 to 2004 model years sedans and coupes, drops of oil may be deposited on the hot exhaust manifold through hard braking, which can cause engine compartment fires. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)