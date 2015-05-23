U.S. Justice Dept finds criminal wrongdoing in GM ignition switch defect -NY Times

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department investigators have identified criminal wrongdoing in General Motors Co’s failure to disclose a defective ignition switch, and they are negotiating what is expected to be a record penalty, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing people briefed on the inquiry, the Times said a settlement could be reached as soon as this summer. The final number is still being negotiated, but it is expected to exceed the $1.2 billion paid last year by Toyota for concealing unintended acceleration problems, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)