GM could face punitive damage claims in switch litigation
November 9, 2015 / 5:17 PM / 2 years ago

GM could face punitive damage claims in switch litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said that General Motors Co may be liable for punitive damages in lawsuits it faces over an ignition switch problem that prompted the recall of millions of vehicles last year.

The ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber in Manhattan could increase GM’s financial exposure to claims for injuries, deaths or lost vehicles value stemming from the 2014 recall. However, Gerber said that the company’s liability for punitive damages would be generally limited to its conduct or knowledge after its 2009 bankruptcy, or that which its employees “inherited” from the pre-bankruptcy predecessor. (Reporting by Jessica Dye)

