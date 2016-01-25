FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge asked to remove lead lawyers for GM switch plaintiffs
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Tech and comms
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge asked to remove lead lawyers for GM switch plaintiffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge was asked Monday to remove three lawyers from their leadership posts in litigation against General Motors over a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths, after the stunning collapse last week of a first federal test trial over the part.

The motion from Lance Cooper, who represents other ignition-switch plaintiffs, said the “poor decisions and mismanagement” of lawyers Robert Hilliard, Steve Berman and Elizabeth Cabraser was hindering resolution of hundreds of lawsuits against the automaker, which recalled 2.6 million vehicles with the defective part in 2014. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.