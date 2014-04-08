FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says GM in violation of its order to answer questions about recall
April 8, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says GM in violation of its order to answer questions about recall

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday that General Motors had not met an April 3 deadline to respond to the agency’s request for information about the automaker’s recall of 2.6 million cars for defective ignition switches.

In a letter to GM, NHTSA said the automaker had not answered more than a third of the 107 questions the agency asked as part of its investigation into why the automaker waited until February to order a recall when it first learned of the defect more than 10 years ago.

NHTSA said GM faces a fine of $7,000 a day, starting from the April 3 deadline, until it fully responds to the questions. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

