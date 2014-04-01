FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barra: does not know if predecessor GM CEO knew of ignition switch issue
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

Barra: does not know if predecessor GM CEO knew of ignition switch issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - General Motors CEO Mary Barra told a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as far as she knew her predecessor as CEO, Dan Akerson, was not aware of the issue of defective ignition switches that has caused a crisis for the company.

Barra, who took over at GM in January, was asked by a lawmaker whether Akerson was aware of the issue. “Not to my knowledge,” she said.

The committee is looking into who is to blame for at least 13 deaths blamed on faulty ignition switches in GM cars in the last decade.

Barra also told the House of Representatives committee hearing that she had not met with the engineering team responsible for the switch, but said they were being interviewed. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.