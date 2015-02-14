GM recalling 81,000-plus vehicles over steering problem

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Saturday recalled 81,123 cars because of concerns about their electric power steering systems.

The recall is an expansion of one last year that recalled 1.3 million vehicles for steering problems. Saturday’s recall covers 2006 and 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, Malibu Maxx Pontiac G6 cars.

GM said about 69,600 of the recalled vehicles were in the U.S. market and the rest in Canada, Mexico and export markets.

One accident but no injuries or fatalities had been attributed to the steering issue, GM said.