GM recalling 81,000-plus vehicles over steering problem
February 17, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

GM recalling 81,000-plus vehicles over steering problem

Bill Trott

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Saturday recalled 81,123 cars because of concerns about their electric power steering systems.

The recall is an expansion of one last year that recalled 1.3 million vehicles for steering problems. Saturday’s recall covers 2006 and 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, Malibu Maxx and Pontiac G6 cars.

GM said about 69,633 of the recalled vehicles were in the U.S. market and the rest in Canada, Mexico and export markets.

The automaker said the recall was initiated because of concerns about possible sudden loss of steering. One accident but no injuries or fatalities had been attributed to the steering issue, GM said.

