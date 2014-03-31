FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-GM to recall 1.3 mln vehicles to fix electric power steering assist
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-GM to recall 1.3 mln vehicles to fix electric power steering assist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

March 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it would recall more than 1.3 million vehicles in the United States to fix defects in electric power steering assist.

The company on Monday said it expects to take a charge of up to $750 million in the first quarter, primarily related to recalls announced in the quarter. (r.reuters.com/suz97v)

GM expanded its global recall of cars with defective ignition switches to 2.6 million on Friday. That defect has been linked to at least 13 deaths. (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.