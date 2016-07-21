FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says it may recall 4.3 million vehicles for Takata air bags
July 21, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

GM says it may recall 4.3 million vehicles for Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said in a securities filing on Thursday it may be forced by U.S. regulators to recall another 4.3 million vehicles for Takata air bag inflators, a call-back that would cost it $550 million.

GM said in May it would recall 1.9 million vehicles for potentially defective Takata air bag inflators. In June it expanded that recall to another 600,000 vehicles after a review of ownership data. GM said Thursday it estimated the costs of repairing the 2.5 million vehicles at up to $320 million. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

