U.S. judge urges early end to first GM ignition-switch trial

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday urged parties in the first federal trial over a faulty General Motors ignition switch to consider resolving the case before it reaches a verdict, after evidence surfaced that cast doubt on testimony from the plaintiff bringing the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan asked GM and lawyers for plaintiff Robert Scheuer to take a “very hard look at whether it’s worth the time and resources to carry this (trial) through to its conclusion.”

Instead, he suggested they should consider settling or otherwise resolving the case and moving on to the next in a series of early bellwether, or test, trials set for this year on the ignition switch defect linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.

Furman is overseeing federal litigation that hit GM after its 2014 recall of 2.6 million vehicles over defective ignition switches that can slip out of place. Scheuer’s lawsuit, selected by plaintiffs’ counsel as the first to go to trial, alleges that failure of the switch in his 2003 Saturn Ion prevented the air bags from deploying during a crash in May 2014, weeks after GM began its recall.

Furman’s comments to the parties came after he ruled that GM could introduce witnesses and evidence that call into question the truthfulness of testimony last week from Scheuer and his wife that the accident was linked to events that led to their eviction from their “dream house” months later.

Furman said the latest twist made the case an “outlier” and, as a result, would not necessarily help advance settlement discussions for switch litigation as a whole, a key goal of bellwether trials. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and David Gregorio)