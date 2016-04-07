GM settles ignition-switch case before 3rd trial

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday said it had agreed to settle a lawsuit that would have been the third case to go to trial over a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.

In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, GM’s lawyers said they had entered into a confidential settlement with Nadia Yingling, whose case over her husband’s 2013 death following a car crash was set to go to trial May 2. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)