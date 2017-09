April 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co settled another ignition-switch case after the plaintiff and the U.S. automaker agreed to a voluntary dismissal, according to a court filing.

The company on Thursday said it had agreed to settle a lawsuit that would have been the third case to go to trial over a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)