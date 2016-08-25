GM cleared in second verdict over crash blamed on ignition switch

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Texas jury on Thursday said a General Motors Co ignition switch was not to blame for a fatal 2011 crash, according to a statement from the company.

The verdict in Harris County, Texas, is the second in favor of GM this year in a lawsuit over a recalled ignition switch that has been linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths. Plaintiff Zachary Stevens claimed a defect in the switch caused his 2007 Saturn Sky to crash into another vehicle, killing the other driver, while GM said his driving was at fault. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)