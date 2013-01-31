GM recalls 12,415 cars in US for possible bolt, airbag issues

DETROIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling 12,415 cars in the United States to address issues with what may be improperly tightened suspension bolts and faulty airbags, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

In both cases, neither issue has resulted in any accidents or injuries, GM said.

GM is recalling 8,519 2013-model year Chevrolet Malibu sedans as one or more rear suspension bolts may not have been tightened properly, which could lead to loss of vehicle handling and increase the risk of a crash, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners initially may notice noise and minor handling issues, but as the condition progresses sudden changes in vehicle handling could occur, NHTSA said. Owner notification has already begun.

GM also is recalling 3,896 2012-model year Buick Verano, and Chevy Camaro, Cruze and Sonic cars to address potentially faulty airbags, NHTSA said.

The driver side front airbag has a shorting bar that may intermittently contact the airbag terminals, possibly causing the airbags not to deploy and increasing the risk of injury, according to NHTSA. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 13.