GM's CEO says no change in diesel demand expectations due VW

DETROIT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday the company has not adjusted its expectations for diesel vehicle demand because of the Volkswagen AG emissions scandal.

“Our outlook for diesel remains unchanged. I think it is too early to look and make any judgments on that,” Barra told analysts on an earnings conference call.

GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said the company will post profit margins in North America of at least 10 percent for 2015 and next year. Some 72 percent of GM’s third-quarter revenue was derived from its home market in North America.

Stevens also said that so far in October, the company’s China retails sales are up more than 10 percent, adding that the market in China “has not fallen off a cliff as some observers predicted.” (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)