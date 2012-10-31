FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM targets $500 mln fixed-cost savings, job cuts in Europe
October 31, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

GM targets $500 mln fixed-cost savings, job cuts in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is targeting $500 million in fixed-cost savings between 2013 and 2015 and plans to make further job cuts in Europe as it seeks to break-even in the region by mid-decade, GM said on Wednesday.

GM said it will cut the shifts at its Opel plant in Eisenach, Germany, to two from three next year, according to an online presentation made after the top U.S. automaker issued third-quarter earnings earlier Wednesday.

The Detroit-based automaker posted a surprisingly strong quarterly profit and said it was targeting breaking even in Europe in mid-decade. It expects to lose as much as $1.8 billion in Europe this year.

