GM sees 2013 Europe industry auto sales down 4-5 pct
October 31, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

GM sees 2013 Europe industry auto sales down 4-5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co expects industry auto sales in Europe to fall 4 percent to 5 percent in 2013 from 2012, when sales were the weakest in nearly two decades.

Steve Girsky, GM’s Europe chief, said on a conference call on Wednesday that the company is not banking on market share gains of its Opel and Vauxhall brands to financially succeed.

Girsky also said that GM was cash-flow positive in the third quarter in Europe, even though the company expects to lose between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion in the region this year. GM said it expects to break even in Europe by mid-decade.

GM makes and sells cars through its Opel brand in most of Europe and through the Vauxhall brand in Britain.

