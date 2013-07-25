FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-GM profit beats on strong U.S. demand, smaller loss in Europe
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-GM profit beats on strong U.S. demand, smaller loss in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net income in 2nd paragraph to $1.2 billion, not billion million, vs $1.5 billion, not million)

DETROIT, July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand in North America and cost-cutting in its struggling European business.

Net income in the second quarter fell to $1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, from $1.5 billion, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items mostly related to the acquisition of preferred shares in GM Korea, the U.S. automaker earned 84 cents a share. That was 9 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Revenue rose about 4 percent to $39.1 billion, above the $38.37 billion analysts had forecast. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.