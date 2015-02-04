FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM reports much higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

GM reports much higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter earnings far above analysts’ expectations even as recall costs hit North American profit margins.

Excluding special items, the largest U.S. automaker earned $1.19 per share, compared with the analysts’ average estimate of 83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $1.1 billion, or 66 cents a share, from $900 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.

North American profit margins for the full year were 6.5 percent. Excluding the additional costs for a record vehicle recall in 2014, the margin would have been 8.9 percent, GM said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
