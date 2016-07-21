FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

GM raises full-year forecast after strong second-quarter result

Bernie Woodall and Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co raised its forecast for full-year profits after reporting a record second quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street expectations.

The world's third-largest automaker said it expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $5.50 to $6.00 per share for 2016, up from a previous expectation of $5.25 to $5.75 per share.

GM said second quarter net income rose to $2.87 billion, or $1.81 a share, up from $1.1 billion, or 67 cents a share, a year ago.

More than 90 percent of the company's pretax profits came from North America, where profit margins rose to 12.1 percent from 10.5 percent a year before, driven by demand for pickup trucks and large sport utility vehicles.

GM also reported its first quarterly profit in Europe in five years, but warned that currency and market disruptions caused by Britain's decision to quit the European Union could slash $400 million from second-half results in Europe.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

