Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
(Corrects in first paragraph to say factoring in one-time items, not factoring out.)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring in one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.
GM said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.8 billion from $6.3 billion, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier. Factoring out one-time items, GM said it earned $2.4 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the latest quarter, down 14 percent from a year earlier. The adjusted result beat analyst expectations of $1.17 per share.
GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017 would range between $6.00 and $6.50 a share, compared to $6.12 a share for all of 2016. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OTTAWA, Feb 7 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada slowed modestly in January as inventories contracted and the pace of price increases cooled, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Tuesday.
OTTAWA, Feb 7 Canada posted a second consecutive monthly trade surplus for the first time in more than two years in December, but booming oil exports obscured weakness in some key sectors.