FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's profit falls on recall costs, victims' compensation fund
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

GM's profit falls on recall costs, victims' compensation fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, July 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a lower second-quarter profit on Thursday due to numerous recalls and the expected cost of at least $400 million for its victims’ compensation fund for those killed or injured by a defective ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths.

Net income in the quarter fell to $190 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $1.2 billion, or 75 cents a share, a year earlier.

One-time items in the quarter totaled 47 cents a share. The quarter included the charge for the establishment of the victims’ compensation fund, which GM said could rise by about $200 million, as well as an $874 million charge for a change in how the company will account for recalls.

Not counted as one-time items were previously disclosed costs of $1.2 billion for GM recalls, which have covered almost 29 million vehicles so far this year. GM also has $200 million in restructuring costs.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned 58 cents a share, just below the 59 cents analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.