FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM posts higher-than-expected profit on strong N. American demand
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

GM posts higher-than-expected profit on strong N. American demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday posted a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter on strong demand in its home North American market and in China.

Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $698 million, or 45 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned 97 cents a share, 2 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

The quarter included $300 million in special items for flood damage sustained at the company’s technical center outside Detroit and the writedown of assets in Russia.

Revenue rose slightly to about $39.3 billion from $39 billion. Analysts had expected $39.8 billion.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a profit margin of 9.5 percent in North America, the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Excluding recall-related costs, the second quarter’s margin in the region was 9.2 percent.

GM said average transaction prices in the U.S. market and vehicle sales in China had reached record highs in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.