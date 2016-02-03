FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

GM North America 4th-qtr profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co rode sales of SUVs and pickup trucks in North America to a record profit in 2015, and the automaker reaffirmed its expectation to do better this year despite signs that vehicle sales are hitting a peak.

GM, the biggest U.S. automaker and No. 3 globally by sales, earned $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter before interest, taxes and one-time items, or $1.39 per share, excluding items. Wall Street expected $1.21 per share, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenues were flat at $39.6 billion, it said on Wednesday.

GM affirmed an earlier forecast that it will increase earnings per share, excluding one-time items, to $5.25 to $5.75 this year, from $5.02 a share in 2015. (Reporting by Joe White and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

