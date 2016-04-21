FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North America, Europe lift GM to record first quarter
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

North America, Europe lift GM to record first quarter

Bernie Woodall, Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday net income for the first quarter of 2016 more than doubled to $2 billion, or $1.24 a share, driven by stronger results in North America and improved performance in Europe.

GM said that excluding a one-time expense for litigation settlements, net income per share for the latest quarter was $1.26, well ahead of analysts’ estimates for the quarter. GM reaffirmed its forecast that full-year net income, adjusted to exclude certain one-time charges, would range between $5.25 and $5.75 a share, up from $5.02 a share in 2015. Revenue for the first quarter rose 4.5 percent to $37.3 billion. Adjusted profit margins for the quarter rose to 7.1 percent of revenue from 5.8 per cent of revenue a year ago. (Reporting by Joseph White and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.