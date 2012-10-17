RLPC: GM'S $10B credit draws 15 banks pre-launch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s $10 billion first-lien senior secured credit facility was almost fully subscribed ahead of its retail launch at 10 a.m. today in Detroit, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

It is understood that the company has already lined up commitments of roughly $9.5 billion of the $10 billion in facilities from 15 separate banks.

JP Morgan and Citigroup are leading the deal that is split between two $5 billion revolving credits. The first will mature in three years and the second will mature in five years. The revolvers will refinance an existing facility of $5 billion and additional outstanding debt, as well as provide additional liquidity.

Among the 15 banks, lead arrangers JP Morgan and Citigroup have committed $650 million apiece to the financing. The other 13 banks, which include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ICBC, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley, RBC, RBS, TD Bank and UBS, are understood to have come in with commitments of about $600 million apiece, according to sources.

The company will tap banks for commitments of $100 million and $200 million in the retail round today, allocated across both the three-year and the five-year credit facilities.

If the deal becomes oversubscribed, commitments among the top-tier banks are expected to be reduced. An accordion feature to allow the automaker to increase the facility in the future could also be added, sources said.

General Motors declined to comment on the financing. JP Morgan and Citigroup also declined comment.

PRICING DETAILS

Pricing on both facilities is 25bp on undrawn amounts and LIB+225 on drawn amounts based on a ratings-based pricing grid. Pricing and fees will decrease if the company obtains investment grade status by two of the three ratings agencies. When that occurs, the collateral of the secured loans will be released by the lenders.

The two five-year revolvers are currently secured by a first-lien on certain of GM’s assets.

General Motors, the world’s largest automaker by unit sales, entered its existing $5 billion, five-year facility in 2010, returning to the capital markets one year after it emerged from a bankruptcy. The financing was followed by the $18.1 billion privatization IPO.