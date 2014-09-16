FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's Opel to revamp Russia operations amid "difficult" conditions
September 16, 2014

GM's Opel to revamp Russia operations amid "difficult" conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Motors' Opel division said on Tuesday it will reorganize its Russian operations, responding to "difficult" market conditions amid the crisis over Ukraine.

The carmaker's plant in Saint Petersburg will speed up localization of suppliers and scale back production to one-shift operations.

Opel said it is monitoring the market development in Russia very closely, adding that measures will take effect immediately. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

