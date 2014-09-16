GM's Opel to revamp Russia operations amid "difficult" conditions

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel division said on Tuesday it will reorganize its Russian operations, responding to “difficult” market conditions amid the crisis over Ukraine.

The carmaker’s plant in Saint Petersburg will speed up localization of suppliers and scale back production to one-shift operations.

Opel said it is monitoring the market development in Russia very closely, adding that measures will take effect immediately. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)