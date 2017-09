BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel division said on Tuesday it will cut production in Russia to a total of 16 days in the three months between August and October.

Opel will restrict production to 4 days in August, 4 days in September and 8 days in October, a spokesman at the carmaker’s Ruesselsheim, Germany-based headquarters said in an emailed response to Reuters. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)