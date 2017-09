SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Monday that one of its Chinese ventures plans to establish manufacturing operations in Indonesia.

SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between GM China, SAIC Motors Corp Ltd and Wuling Motors, plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Indonesia to build Wuling brand vehicles for the country’s expanding vehicle market, the U.S. carmaker said in a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)