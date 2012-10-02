GM sees September U.S. auto sales at annualized rate of 14.6 mln

DETROIT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said U.S. auto sales for September are estimated to be 14.6 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis.

That figure would be slightly higher than the 14.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis in August.

Major automakers on Tuesday are reporting their September sales figures. September sales by midday Tuesday were on a pace to show a 12 percent sales gain from last September. Honda Motor Co was the largest automaker by U.S. sales that had not yet reported monthly numbers.