Shanghai GM to invest 100 bln yuan to develop new vehicles
#Market News
April 19, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Shanghai GM to invest 100 bln yuan to develop new vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai GM, a joint venture between General Motors and Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp, plans to spend 100 billion yuan ($16.14 billion) over the next five years to develop new vehicles, Shanghai GM President Wang Yongqing said on Sunday.

The business aims to launch 10 “new-energy models” as it seeks to establish a 10 percent share of the Chinese market, Wang told reporters ahead of the Shanghai autoshow, which begins on Monday. ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and David Goodman)

