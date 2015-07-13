FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM CEO: No plan to change small car production in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

GM CEO: No plan to change small car production in U.S.

Joseph White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Monday the automaker has “no plans to change” its strategy of building the Chevrolet Sonic small car in the U.S.

Barra made the comment in response to a reporter’s question about Ford Motor Co’s decision to move production of its Ford Focus compact car out of factory in suburban Detroit by 2018. Ford has said the future of the Michigan plant will be a topic for contract talks with the United Auto Workers this year.

Barra spoke at the formal kickoff of contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on Monday. The UAW represents GM factory workers in the U.S. UAW President Dennis Williams said at the same event Monday that he’s concerned by investments the Detroit automakers are planning outside the U.S. (Reporting By Joseph White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.