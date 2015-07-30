FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM South Korean workers approve wage deal, avoid major strike
July 30, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

GM South Korean workers approve wage deal, avoid major strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean workers voted in favour of a wage deal on Thursday, averting a major strike for a second consecutive year.

GM Korea agreed to pay 10.5 million won ($8,990) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the basic monthly wage by 83,000 won.

Fifty-five percent of GM Korean workers approved the tentative deal reached on Monday, a union spokesman told Reuters.

The latest wage agreement includes plans to make next-generation Chevrolet Malibu sedans on a second production line at its Bupyeong plant. There has been much speculation that production at the plant would be scaled back. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

