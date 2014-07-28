FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's Korean unit reaches tentative wage deal to avert strike
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

GM's Korean unit reaches tentative wage deal to avert strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union on Monday to stave off a potential strike at one of its key Asian production bases, a source who has direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million Korean won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the basic wage by 63,000 won, among other things, the person said.

The deal is subject to a vote by GM’s South Korean workers, the official said on condition of anonymity, because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

A company spokesman confirmed the deal was made, and is checking details of the pact. ($1=1025.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.