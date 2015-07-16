FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM's South Korea workers to stage partial strike on Friday
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

GM's South Korea workers to stage partial strike on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - General Motors Co workers in South Korea will stage a partial strike, downing tools for two hours on Friday and four hours on July 22 and refusing to work overtime and weekends for the time being, union spokesman Yun Yong-sin told Reuters.

A company spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

The company and the union representing 13,884 workers in the country have been in talks over wages and production volumes, and the union voted early this month in favour of a strike.

Strikes occur almost annually in South Korea’s auto industry.

GM’s South Korea operation, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of its global output, averted a strike in 2014 for the first time in four years after an agreement on bonuses and basic wages, and following the reversal of a decision against making its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze at its Gunsan plant from 2017. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.