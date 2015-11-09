FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Motors' stock has 40 percent return potential -Barron's
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 1:09 AM / 2 years ago

General Motors' stock has 40 percent return potential -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shares in General Motors Co could return as much a 40 percent, including a 5 percent dividend yield, a year from now when investors start to focus on 2017 per share earnings of $6, according to financial weekly Barron’s on Sunday.

Barron’s says GM’s stock should be up “far more” year-to-date than the 2 percent it has gained, pointing out that Wall Street’s earnings consensus has risen 11 percent this year and 16 percent for 2016.

The chief worry among GM’s ‘skeptics’ is that the company’s profits are nearing a peak, the report says. Barron’s believes this is unlikely and says the next economic downturn could prove that GM can be profitable in good years and bad. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.