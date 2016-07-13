FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM deal with failed supplier averts nationwide plant shutdown
July 13, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

GM deal with failed supplier averts nationwide plant shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co narrowly avoided having to shut down some or all of its North American plants because of the failure of a small Massachusetts parts supplier when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge ruled on Wednesday that GM could retrieve the tooling and finished parts from the supplier, Clark-Cutler-McDermott, a court hearing showed.

CCM, a 105-year-old supplier of acoustical materials based in Franklin, Massachusetts, was the sole supplier of insulation and other sound-deadening materials to GM. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

