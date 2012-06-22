GM to add third shift to Texas SUV factory

DETROIT, June 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will add a third shift at its SUV factory in Texas early next year to meet demand for larger vehicles while the automaker installs new tooling and equipment at the factory to build its upcoming line of trucks and SUVs.

The move will add 800 jobs to the Arlington Assembly, where GM builds the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GM, the largest U.S. automaker, said on Friday.

The additional shift will also relieve plant workers who have been working “extensive” overtime since the fourth quarter of 2009, GM said. The plant now employs 2,500 hourly and salaried workers.

“We see this segment stabilizing enough to add a third shift, reducing the cost and personal demand of overtime and providing us flexibility for possible increased demand as we introduce new trucks,” Larry Zahner, manufacturing manager for GM North America, said in a statement.

The third shift will start in the first quarter of 2013, but the company will start adding staff in the fourth quarter of this year. GM now has five vehicle assembly plants in the United States operating on three shifts.

The additional shift at Arlington will provide GM the needed production capacity while the automaker readies the factory to build a revamped line of trucks and SUVs for the 2014 model year on the new K2XX platform.