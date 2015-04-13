FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM mulls $1 bln renovation of technical center near Detroit -Bloomberg
April 13, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

GM mulls $1 bln renovation of technical center near Detroit -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is considering plans to spend as much as $1 billion renovating its Technical Center, a facility that is more than 50 years old, Bloomberg reported.

The renovations would include offices for 2,500 new employees specializing in electrical engineering, software development and information technology, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

A GM representative was not immediately available.

The automaker is also mulling a $1.3 billion expansion of its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant to produce more of its sport-utility vehicles. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)

