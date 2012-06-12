FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM CEO: US Treasury should state plan on GM shares
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 1:33 PM / in 5 years

GM CEO: US Treasury should state plan on GM shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Dan Akerson said the U.S. Treasury should articulate a plan for the GM shares it owns.

Akerson, speaking on CNBC ahead of the Detroit automaker’s annual meeting of shareholders, said there are “two dimensions” to the options for the Treasury.

“Now, they have to say are they an investor in a traditional sense looking for a return, or do they get a return in the social benefits that came” with government ownership, Akerson said.

Those benefits include the salvation of thousands of jobs at GM and the automaker’s suppliers.

The U.S. Treasury took ownership of GM shares as part of the government bailout of the No. 1 U.S. automaker in its 2009 bankruptcy. It now owns about 32 percent of the company.

The shares have fallen to about $22 from an IPO price of $33 in late 2010.

Akerson also said the Treasury has been a “good partner” and that the Obama administration “is doing what they should be doing” regarding GM ownership.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.