GM, UAW extend current labor pact beyond midnight expiration -GM
September 15, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

GM, UAW extend current labor pact beyond midnight expiration -GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The current four-year hourly worker labor contract between General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union was extended on Monday night beyond its midnight expiration, the company said.

The UAW has chosen to focus on talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to reach the first deal among the three Detroit automakers with UAW-represented workers.

“We will continue working with our UAW partners on issues we can resolve before they turn their focus to GM,” a GM statement said.

Earlier on Monday, Ford Motor Co and the UAW extended the Ford pact. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

