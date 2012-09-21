FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls over 426,000 cars in US for gear issue
#Market News
September 21, 2012

GM recalls over 426,000 cars in US for gear issue

Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it is recalling 426,240 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturn sedans in the United States to fix a condition that could lead to the cars rolling when the drivers think they are in park.

The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the recall affects Chevy Malibu, Pontiac G6 and Saturn Aura cars from model years 2007 through 2010 equipped with four-speed automatic transmissions. GM will repair the condition in which the transmission gear position may not match the gear on the shifter.

GM said it is aware of four crashes related to the issue, but no injuries.

Dealers will add a reinforcement to the shift cable end fitting to prevent that part from fracturing, GM said. Owners will be notified by letter to schedule the free repairs at dealers, and those who have had the work done already will be eligible for reimbursement, GM said.

