GM plans to cease vehicle production in Venezuela in July
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

GM plans to cease vehicle production in Venezuela in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it is likely it will cease current vehicle production in Venezuela in July as the U.S. automaker continues to have difficulty exchanging dollars in the South American country.

“Absent an ability to obtain U.S. dollars in the near term, which we believe is unlikely, current vehicle production will likely cease in July 2015,” GM said in a filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
