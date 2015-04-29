GM plans to cease vehicle production in Venezuela in July

April 29 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said it is likely it will cease current vehicle production in Venezuela in July as the U.S. automaker continues to have difficulty exchanging dollars in the South American country.

“Absent an ability to obtain U.S. dollars in the near term, which we believe is unlikely, current vehicle production will likely cease in July 2015,” GM said in a filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.