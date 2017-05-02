Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
The largest U.S. automaker said it is deconsolidating its business in Venezuela. The decision follows the seizure of GM's Valencia plant in Venezuela on April 18 by judicial authorities, which led the automaker to fire 2,700 workers. The GM plant had not produced a car since the beginning of 2016 because of parts shortages and strict currency controls.
GM said executives have expressed a willingness "to talk with government officials and union leaders about the circumstances under which it could be possible to start production and employ some number of workers with a new, viable business model." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.