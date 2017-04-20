FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reviewing Venezuela's seizure of GM assets
April 20, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. reviewing Venezuela's seizure of GM assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are reviewing Venezuela's seizure of General Motors Co's assets in the country, U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Thursday.

"We are reviewing the details of the case," Toner said in a statement, saying the United States hoped to resolve the case "rapidly and transparently."

GM said on Wednesday that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott)

