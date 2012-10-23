FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM fixing 2013 Volt software glitch that affects motor
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

GM fixing 2013 Volt software glitch that affects motor

Deepa Seetharaman

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is updating the software on about 4,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid vehicles to fix a problem that could cause the electric motor to shut down while driving.

The glitch only affects 2013 Volts when owners use the delayed charging function, which allows them to program the vehicle to recharge at specific times.

When the motor shuts down, the steering and brakes still work, allowing drivers to safely coast to a stop. The vehicle functions properly again after being off for two to five minutes, GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said.

“We have received a few reports from owners that their electric motor has temporarily stopped working, resulting from a software anomaly when their vehicle is in the delayed time and rate charge mode,” Malcho said.

The problem, first reported by The Detroit News, is not an issue on the 2011 and 2012 Volts. Three days ago, a Volt owner posted about the problem on www.gm-volt.com, a website for Volt owners that is unaffiliated with GM.

GM is asking dealers to take their vehicles to “re-flash” the vehicle’s control system, which takes less than an hour.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.