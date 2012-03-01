FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM partners Wells Fargo for auto financing
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

GM partners Wells Fargo for auto financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co named Wells Fargo & Co as its auto financing partner for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers and retail customers in the contiguous states.

Alongside retail subvention, Wells Fargo will offer GM dealers non-subvented retail loans, and financing solutions like wholesale floor plan, and treasury services and insurance, the companies said in a joint statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a surprising sales gain by General Motors and strong performances by Ford Motor Co and others helped push U.S. February auto sales to their highest annual sales rate in nearly four years.

General Motors shares were up 2 percent at $26.80 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Wells Fargo shares rose as much as 1 percent at $31.75.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.