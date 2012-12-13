GMAC strips out swap in sterling auto ABS

LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - GMAC Bank UK dropped the floating rate tranche of its UK auto ABS, this week’s E-CARAT plc, stripping out the interest rate swap RBC was lined up to provide. It issued 100% fixed rate bonds, backed by 100% fixed rate auto loans. With no derivative embedded, the cashflows simply pass through the structure.

Even though the vast majority of ABS buyers in the UK and Europe prefer floating rate bonds to fixed, the swap required would have been expensive, so GMAC chose the lower cost option of a fixed rate deal.

The dwindling number of swap counterparties and the rising cost of swaps has been a threat to the European securitisation market for some time, as several trends have converged. Banks are being forced to hold more capital against derivatives, at the same time as being downgraded, and having to deal with more challenging rating agency criteria.

Securitisations often contain derivatives to convert cashflows from the underlying assets into cashflows appropriate for the notes - which, being targeted at banks or Libor-based asset managers, are usually pegged to one or three month Libor/Euribor. Sometimes this means swapping fixed rates to floating, even between two floating rates (British Base Rate to Libor for example) and sometimes across currencies too.

These derivatives are usually bespoke instruments, since the notional exposure of a pass through securitisation will change as the notes amortise. If the bank providing the swap is sufficiently rated it does not usually have to post collateral to support a Triple A rating on the senior notes. But the agencies have tightened up this process over the last two years, while downgrading the banks.

If a bank is out-of-the-money on its structured finance swap, it will likely have to post collateral - meaning fewer banks are willing to write the business in the first place, and those still providing the service are charging heavily for doing so.

Issuers are starting to respond by removing swaps entirely if they are not sufficiently rated to write them internally for their own securitisations. RCI Banque’s Car Alliance Auto Loans France 2012-1, announced early in June, was one of the first to drop the swap, while Lloyds did the same on the Candide 2012-1 RMBS.

CARAT AND STICK

E-CARAT plc is unusual in that lead managers Lloyds, RBC and RBS went out with a preliminary capital structure showing two tranches, fixed and floating, with Aa3/AA-/AA rated RBC already lined up as swap counterparty (and written into presale documents).

During the marketing process the issuer was clear that it preferred to issue fixed rate notes, though it discussed both. This balancing act led to the decision to drop the floating rate tranche, when it became apparent that there was enough demand to cover the whole GBP400m initial target size and more with fixed - but to leave a little bit of spread on the table to ensure accounts who could buy both would not simply push for floating.

“We offered some yield concession to where an on-the-run captive might have priced in floating - it seems fair to split the cost savings on leaving out the swap between the issuer and investors,” said Bob Paterson, head of ABS syndicate at Lloyds Bank in London.

The level of Gilts plus 100bp, for the increased GBP500m deal, worked out to 65-66bp over mid-swaps, while the most recent sterling auto ABS, Turbo Finance 3, came at 60bp over one month Libor. Given that auto ABS from captive financing arms (like GMAC Bank) typically price inside third party financiers (like MotoNovo, the originator in Turbo) this gives investors a good reason to opt for fixed.

Another fixed rate deal in E-CARAT - which was three times subscribed - is further demonstration that appetite exists in the European ABS market for this product. But it remains an open question whether the duration can be extended. Cars Alliance was a 1.09-year deal, while E-CARAT is 1.42-years.

“We didn’t really have a conversation about doing fixed rate further out along the curve - GMAC was mainly focused on building its brand and getting this deal done - though it clearly would be helpful for the market,” said Paterson. “My feeling is that investors would buy longer tenor fixed rate deals out in this environment.”

Preliminary figures show 85% of the bonds going to UK accounts, and 85% to fund managers. A total of 17 accounts bought the deal. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)